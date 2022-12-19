Sapphire Self Reported Market Cap Hits $13.63 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $13.63 million and $4,460.78 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,177.05 or 0.07133870 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00031069 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00069685 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00052700 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00021320 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001510 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

