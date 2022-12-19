Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 30,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 65,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,101.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 381,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,764,000 after buying an additional 349,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.7 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

NYSE SLB opened at $50.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

