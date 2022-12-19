Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 57.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded 87.7% lower against the US dollar. Scholarship Coin has a total market capitalization of $1,880.41 and $3.33 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Scholarship Coin Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin launched on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,650 coins. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00008001 USD and is up 142.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $6.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scholarship Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scholarship Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

