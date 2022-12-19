Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,207 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.3% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,560 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,732,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,654 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,104 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.08. The stock had a trading volume of 46,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,493,028. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.