Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Advisory Services & Investments LLC

Advisory Services & Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,559 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV remained flat at $65.44 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,165. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $74.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

