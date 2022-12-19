Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,813,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,277,000 after buying an additional 123,225 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,516,000 after buying an additional 706,560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,647,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,553,000 after buying an additional 567,709 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,584,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,649,000 after buying an additional 247,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,526,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,698,000 after buying an additional 362,744 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.38. 9,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,165. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.63. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.