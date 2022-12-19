Scotiabank Upgrades Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) to Sector Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Scotiabank currently has $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $31.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IFS. TheStreet raised Intercorp Financial Services from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Grupo Santander lowered Intercorp Financial Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE IFS opened at $22.98 on Thursday. Intercorp Financial Services has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.25.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $428.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.97 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 16.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 13.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

