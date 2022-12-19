Seagate Technology Holdings plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the data storage provider on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th.

Seagate Technology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Seagate Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 153.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Seagate Technology to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $52.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 17.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

