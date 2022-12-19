Secret Price Reaches $0.0071 on Top Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, Secret has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $21.28 million and approximately $3,335.15 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00114821 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00203075 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00053144 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00038154 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000362 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00683901 USD and is down -6.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,074.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

