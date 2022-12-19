Secret Trading Down 20.1% Over Last 7 Days (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Secret has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $20.90 million and approximately $3,457.46 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00683901 USD and is down -6.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,074.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

