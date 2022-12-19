Seele-N Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $49.53 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $49.53 million and $418,062.19 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Seele-N

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00211729 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $316,232.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

