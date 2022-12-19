Seiren Games Network (SERG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,544.89

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Seiren Games Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0643 or 0.00000392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seiren Games Network has a market capitalization of $291.90 million and approximately $4,544.89 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seiren Games Network has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Seiren Games Network

Seiren Games Network launched on March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seiren Games Network is serg.network. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Seiren Games Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seiren Games Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seiren Games Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seiren Games Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

