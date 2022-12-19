Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Semrush from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Semrush alerts:

Semrush Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $8.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.47 and a beta of 0.63. Semrush has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semrush

Institutional Trading of Semrush

In other Semrush news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $57,203.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Semrush news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $57,203.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 5,890 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $74,390.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,609.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,213 shares of company stock worth $271,495 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Semrush by 31.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,445,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,138,000 after purchasing an additional 828,523 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,165,000 after buying an additional 401,762 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the first quarter worth about $3,463,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 27.8% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 816,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after buying an additional 177,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 961.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 169,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

About Semrush

(Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.