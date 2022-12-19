Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Gap Down to $2.04

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.04, but opened at $1.98. Sharecare shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 808 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Sharecare from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sharecare from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.12.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Sharecare Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $703.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of -0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharecare

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.83 million. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHCR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Sharecare in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the second quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sharecare in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sharecare in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.