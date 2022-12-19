Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $270.00 at Citigroup

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $223.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $240.47 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.60.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

