Short Interest in Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Grows By 5.2%

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.5 days.
Adacel Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AELTF opened at $0.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58. Adacel Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $0.96.
About Adacel Technologies
