Short Interest in Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Grows By 5.2%

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.5 days.

Adacel Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AELTF opened at $0.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58. Adacel Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $0.96.

About Adacel Technologies

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation, and training systems and services for the military and civil sectors primarily in the United States, Canada, Estonia, and Australia. It operates through Systems and Services segments. The Systems segment is involved in the sale of advanced systems, technical software, and hardware.

