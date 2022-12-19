Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Declines By 11.5%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,600 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the November 15th total of 215,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,417,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADYEY. HSBC lowered shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from €2,300.00 ($2,421.05) to €1,500.00 ($1,578.95) in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adyen from €2,625.00 ($2,763.16) to €2,540.00 ($2,673.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €1,500.00 ($1,578.95) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Adyen from €1,818.00 ($1,913.68) to €1,500.00 ($1,578.95) and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,934.29.

ADYEY stock opened at $14.53 on Monday. Adyen has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $26.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

