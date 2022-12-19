Short Interest in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Drops By 10.6%

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the November 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 569,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWEN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Clearway Energy stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.46. 2,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,246. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $41.79. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.35 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 45.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

Insider Activity at Clearway Energy

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $1,056,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,395,981.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the second quarter valued at $406,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the second quarter worth about $512,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,809,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,070,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,853,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.