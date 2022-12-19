Short Interest in Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Drops By 14.5%

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the November 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMPGY. AlphaValue raised shares of Compass Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.76) to GBX 2,150 ($26.38) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,575 ($19.32) to GBX 1,625 ($19.94) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.38) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,003.00.

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at $23.23 on Monday. Compass Group has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

