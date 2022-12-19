Short Interest in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Decreases By 15.4%

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the November 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CS Disco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

CS Disco Trading Down 3.1 %

LAW stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.91. The company had a trading volume of 670 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CS Disco

About CS Disco

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in CS Disco by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

