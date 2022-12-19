Short Interest in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Drops By 14.1%

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the November 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 727,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,986. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.21.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.05 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Driven Brands

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRVN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Driven Brands from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Driven Brands by 15.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Driven Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Driven Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

