Short Interest in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Declines By 16.2%

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the November 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 958,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

Franklin Street Properties stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.82. 767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,087. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39.

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Street Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 50,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $137,342.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 515,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,442.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 36.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 45,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 199,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 87,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 15,095 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

