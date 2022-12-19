Short Interest in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Declines By 14.3%

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the November 15th total of 52,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GCBC stock remained flat at $68.70 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,598. Greene County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.48.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greene County Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after buying an additional 17,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Greene County Bancorp by 27.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,297,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 400.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 22,407 shares in the last quarter.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

