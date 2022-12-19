Short Interest in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Drops By 15.1%

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the November 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GOF traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.78. 695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,929. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.30. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $19.72.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

In other Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider Ronald E. Toupin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,530.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,380.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 21.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 43,831 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 126.6% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 86,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 48,353 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 995.9% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 218,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 198,576 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $1,124,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 38.0% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

