Short Interest in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Decreases By 15.3%

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the November 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 458,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IAS shares. Barclays increased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.
Integral Ad Science Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of Integral Ad Science stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,263. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -889.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $23.88.
Insider Activity at Integral Ad Science
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Integral Ad Science Company Profile
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
