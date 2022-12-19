Short Interest in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Decreases By 15.3%

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the November 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 458,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IAS shares. Barclays increased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,263. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -889.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

In related news, CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $37,809.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

