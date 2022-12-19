SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.0468 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.0468 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $53.59 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014252 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036833 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040645 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005949 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020218 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00222406 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,144,910,509 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,238,178,752.780053 with 1,138,767,561.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04359541 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $1,639,069.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.