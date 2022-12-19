SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,336 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,336 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000. McDonald’s accounts for 0.8% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $267.94. The stock had a trading volume of 16,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,666. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $196.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.78.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

