SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,207 FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,598,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,219,000.

Shares of NYSE FCN traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.12. 656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,716. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.36 and a twelve month high of $190.43.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $775.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.06 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $172,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,725.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $172,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,725.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,180. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

