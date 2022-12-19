SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Buys Shares of 160,027 Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 160,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Arhaus comprises about 0.4% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Arhaus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arhaus in the second quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arhaus by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,099. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 13.46. Arhaus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $320.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.10 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 101.46% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Arhaus to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arhaus from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

