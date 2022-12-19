SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Invests $170.07 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,647,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,074,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 57.5% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,189,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,159,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,393,000 after buying an additional 3,102,524 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,176,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7,276.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,033,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,885 shares during the last quarter.

DFAC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,522. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $29.33.

