SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Makes New $372,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Trading Up 0.1 %

VBR stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.69. 645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,186. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $183.79.

Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

