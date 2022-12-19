SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,245 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.65. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,967. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.41. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $52.22.

