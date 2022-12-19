Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Stock Performance
Shares of CREG stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.11. Smart Powerr has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smart Powerr (CREG)
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.