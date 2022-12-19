Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Insider Nigel Rogers Sells 1,951 Shares

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Rating) insider Nigel Rogers sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,419 ($17.41), for a total value of £27,684.69 ($33,964.78).

Solid State Stock Performance

Shares of SOLI stock opened at GBX 1,385 ($16.99) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £156.71 million and a PE ratio of 3,076.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,210.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,141.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.90. Solid State plc has a 52-week low of GBX 913 ($11.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,475 ($18.10).

Get Solid State alerts:

Solid State Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.96%.

Solid State Company Profile

Solid State plc designs and manufactures electronic equipment and supplies the value added electronic components and materials in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates through Components and Systems divisions. The Components division supplies designed-in products and solutions at the component and sub assembly level to the original equipment manufacturers and the contract electronics manufacturing communities for use in 5G and the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, electromechanical, power management, optical emitters, sensors, displays, and LED lighting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.