Spring Capital Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Spring Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,908 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 3.9% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.69.

Shares of V stock opened at $206.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.74 and a 200-day moving average of $202.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

