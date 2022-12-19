Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 223,682 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,271,866 shares.The stock last traded at $7.95 and had previously closed at $7.97.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 24,389.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,988,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,782,000 after buying an additional 2,975,941 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $10,139,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,360,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,289,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,491,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 935,558 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

