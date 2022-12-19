SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.07) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SSPG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.56) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.17) to GBX 320 ($3.93) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.68) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSP Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 305 ($3.74).

SSPG opened at GBX 230.30 ($2.83) on Thursday. SSP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 181.45 ($2.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 307.60 ($3.77). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 211.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 224.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -14.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.86.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

