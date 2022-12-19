Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,469 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.26. The stock had a trading volume of 69,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,931,217. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $112.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

