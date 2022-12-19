Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,318,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.43. 86,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,931,217. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.26.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

