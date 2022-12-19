Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,497,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,847,000 after acquiring an additional 325,646 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 611,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 291,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,430,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,822,000 after acquiring an additional 269,490 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,330,000 after acquiring an additional 231,043 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

STWD stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 39,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 73.56%.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $383,252.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.