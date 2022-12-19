Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $740.00 million-$765.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $790.32 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCS. StockNews.com began coverage on Steelcase in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded Steelcase from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of Steelcase stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,145,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $704.90 million, a PE ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $12.93.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.70 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.50%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.72%.

In other news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster acquired 5,735 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $39,170.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,404,830.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Steelcase by 12.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steelcase by 32.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Steelcase by 47.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Steelcase by 51.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Steelcase by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,794,000 after buying an additional 277,505 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

