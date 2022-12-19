Steem Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $64.35 million and $1.40 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,586.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000437 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.52 or 0.00376894 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022703 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.96 or 0.00873882 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002072 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00093065 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.24 or 0.00604298 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006007 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00270405 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 422,413,844 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.