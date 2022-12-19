Sterneck Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in FedEx by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,688 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.60.

FDX stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.32. 26,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,611. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.97%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

