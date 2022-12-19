Sterneck Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $220,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 383.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $35,000. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.3 %

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,505,697. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ET. Mizuho raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

