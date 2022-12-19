Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $44.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Roblox to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roblox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Roblox Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $27.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.79. Roblox has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,254,478.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $89,696.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,839.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,254,478.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 590,999 shares of company stock worth $18,799,318. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 430,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,908,000 after purchasing an additional 281,229 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox



Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

