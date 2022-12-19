StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Down 1.5 %

Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $154.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hawthorn Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 41,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

