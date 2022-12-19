StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Down 1.5 %
Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $154.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.43.
Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.
About Hawthorn Bancshares
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
