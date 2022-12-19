StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

NantHealth stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.00.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NantHealth

About NantHealth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

