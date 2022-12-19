StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NantHealth Stock Performance
NantHealth stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.00.
NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NantHealth
About NantHealth
NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NantHealth (NH)
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.