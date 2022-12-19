StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NASDAQ NEON opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.96 million, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 2.13. Neonode has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 98.90%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neonode by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Neonode by 121.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Neonode by 22.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neonode during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

