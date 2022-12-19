StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Price Performance

NASDAQ TANH opened at $2.38 on Thursday. Tantech has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $119.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52.

Institutional Trading of Tantech

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tantech in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tantech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tantech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

