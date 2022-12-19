StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Up 0.8 %

Wilhelmina International stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. Wilhelmina International has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $5.83.

Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

